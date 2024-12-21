OKC Thunder Show Grittiness in Win Over Miami Heat
The Oklahoma City Thunder are known to be an impressive roster, with soon-to-be multiple All-Stars and a host of talented role players. Most nights, they can simply out-talent their opponents.
But in a Friday-night win over the Miami Heat — one that pushed their record to 22-5 on the season — they proved their mettle.
In beating the Mavericks and Rockets, the team punched its ticket to the coveted NBA Cup final, a game only two teams in the league earned. While OKC and the Bucks faced off, most other teams were already days deep into a break. Even worse, the West team lost in blowout fashion, and faced a Florida back to back with just a day off.
The Thunder went blow-for-blow with the Orlando Magic Thursday night, not quite able to pull away at crucial moments in the game. While it earned the win in Orlando, all signs pointed towards its Friday matchup with Miami spelling doom.
Instead, Oklahoma City took it to Miami from the jump, showing an energetic first quarter and even responding to a late-third-quarter blow with poise. Ultimately, Jalen Williams’ 33 points, six rebounds and four assists were able to help the Thunder cruise by the Heat, 104-97.
By all accounts, with it being the team’s third game in four days, the win could be classified as one of grittiest of the season for the young Thunder.
The Thunder now have outright second-best record in the league, sitting a full game ahead of the Boston Celtics, with only the Cavaliers ahead.
It will next take on the Washington Wizards in what should be an easier contest on Monday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.
