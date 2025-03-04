OKC Thunder Stakes Claim to Another 50-Win Season
After earning a win against the Houston Rockets, the Oklahoma City Thunder also clinched another 50-win season. This mark that many franchises strive for, has been a familiar part of the Thunder's legacy during its time in Bricktown.
The Thunder have seven such seasons of a 50 win total on its resume dating back to the 2009-10 NBA season. However, Oklahoma City can extend that mark out to nine such seasons when you factor in 50-win equivalent campaigns in 2019-20 and 2011-12 during shortened seasons.
This is the most such year's in the NBA during that span and a credit to how dominant the Thunder have been since arriving in Bricktown even after rebuilding after its first iteration came to an end.
Oklahoma City is on pace to top its franchise-high win more (60) and has logged four straight months of double-digit victories leading to Mark Daigneault being tabbed coach of the month by the league on Monday.
The Thunder currently sit at 50-11 on the season and continues to distance itself from the No. 2 seed, currently protecting the top of the conference via an 11 game advantage.
OKC is poised for a deep playoff run behind MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a stellar supporting cast, following up on last year's 57 win mark where the team also earned the No. 1 seed out West.
Up next, the OKC Thunder will travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Wednesday in what will be a Nationally Televised Tilt.
