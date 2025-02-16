OKC Thunder Standout's Hilarious Answer to Question from Pelicans' Trey Murphy III
Oklahoma City standout Jalen Williams seems to be enjoying his first All-Star appearance.
The third-year forward entered the court with a smile when announced ahead of All-Star practice, and cracked a joke while being interviewed by Pelicans' forward Trey Murphy III.
Murphy asked Williams when he began to feel that he was emerging into an All-Star caliber player, and Williams gave a hilarious response to the question.
"I would say first round of the playoffs last year," Williams said while laughing.
"Alright," Murphy replied with a smile. "We're done here."
While Williams may have been joking with Murphy, the Thunder standout did have an impressive showing in his first-ever playoff series. Williams averaged 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, five assists and 1.8 steals per game in Oklahoma City's sweep against the Pelicans in the first round of the postseason in 2024.
The Santa Clara product's performance against Murphy and company proved to be a preview of what Williams' third season would hold. The first-time All-Star is averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game while helping the Thunder maintain the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the second consecutive season.
Williams was selected to participate in the All-Star Game alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is making his third appearance. Cason Wallace was also selected to be in San Francisco for All-Star Weekend as a Rising Stars Challenge participant, but was replaced due to a shoulder injury.
While Williams is celebrating his first All-Star berth this year, the talented wing player is no stranger to the weekend's festivities.
In 2024, the Thunder star helped lead Team Jalen to a victory in the Rising Stars Challenge, playing alongside OKC teammate Chet Holmgren. Wallace also participated in the event as a member of Team Pau.
Williams also played in the Rising Stars Challenge as a rookie in 2023, competing on Team Joakim alongside then-Oklahoma City teammate Josh Giddey.
While Williams may still feel underrated by many NBA observers, the versatile wing player has earned a trip to All-Star Weekend in each of his first three professional seasons.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams square off in the first game of the NBA's new All-Star tournament, as Kenny's Young Stars meet Chuck's Global Stars at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday.
