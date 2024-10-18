Thunder Star Jalen Williams Gets Crucial Injury Update
During the Oklahoma City Thunder's preseason contest against the Atlanta Hawks, star wing Jalen Williams suffered an ankle injury that took him out of the game. That marks the second key injury to a Thunder player in as many preseason games.
For exhibition games that don't matter, losing key players to injury is quite brutal, especially with the regular season now less than a week away. Williams' ankle injury was a left ankle sprain, which got an encouraging update on Friday, as ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports.
"The left ankle sprain suffered by Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams is 'not severe,'" sources told ESPN.
The Thunder saw Isaiah Hartenstein suffer an injury on Tuesday that will keep him off the hardwood for a month and a half. Oklahoma City avoided any serious injury to Williams, and his ankle injury shouldn't keep him off the floor for too long.
Williams is entering his third season in the NBA as a rising star. Playing alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, the star-studded trio leads one of the best teams in the entire league. Without the Santa Clara product, the team takes a big hit to their efficiency on both sides of the floor.
Last season, Williams averaged 19.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season while converting on 43 percent of his 3-pointers and 54 percent of his total shots. He's on the verge of breaking out as an All-Star and remaining healthy will be key for him to do so.
The Thunder has plenty of depth, so making up for the impact Hartenstein and Williams provide will be possible, but missing two key rotational players early in the season is far from ideal. As the report makes it sound, Williams could be back on the floor in no time, though the Thunder will certainly be cautious with his injury.
