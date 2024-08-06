OKC Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Become Greatest Canadian Player Ever
At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Canada will take on Victor Wembanyama and France at the Paris Olympic Games for a spot in the men's semifinals.
Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada's 2024 squad has had one of the most successful Olympic showings in the country's history. A win on Tuesday would move the team another step closer to medaling in basketball for the second time ever and the first time since 1936.
To reach the Gold Medal Game, where Canaded would likely meet the United State, Gilgeous-Alexander will have to push his team past France on Tuesday and Germany on Thursday. If the First Team All-NBA guard can guarantee his squad a medal, he will creep closer to becoming the greatest Canadian-born basketball player of all time.
Currently, Steve Nash is the most accomplished Canadian basketball player at the professional level. The former Mavericks and Suns star point guard won the MVP twice, made seven All-NBA teams and was a five-time NBA assists leader.
Nash also led the Suns to multiple 60-win seasons during his time in Phoenix, leading one of the most successful regular season offenses of all time.
While Gilgeous-Alexander still has a ways to go before reaching the same heights that Nash did in his career, the former Kentucky Wildcat has already notched two All-Star appearances, two All-NBA nods and two top five finishes in MVP voting at just 26-years-old.
Nash's first All-Star selection came when he was 27-years-old, illustrating that Gilgeous-Alexander has plenty of time to rack up similar individual accolades to Nash. What could truly set Mark Daigneault's centerpiece apart from Nash, however, is his team accomplishments.
If Gilgeous-Alexander can lead Canada to its first Olympic medal in over 85 years and help Oklahoma City win its first ever NBA title, he would have a good case to be the best Canadian basketball player of all time.
Despite all of Nash's success, the Suns standout never took home a team trophy in international play or at the professional level.
With the Thunder's success in 2023-24 followed by an impressive offseason that saw the team add Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City should be in contention for a title in the next few years.
