OKC Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Earns Player of the Week Award
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take home a Player of the Week honor. Surprisingly, this Gilgeous-Alexander's first player of the week win for the 2024-25 NBA season despite having a player of the month honor in the bag already for the combined months of October and November.
This week, the Oklahoma City Thunder turned in a 4-0 efforts with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way to the tune of 38.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.3 stocks per game while shooting 63 percent from the floor, 40 percent from deep and 97 percent at the charity stripe in four games.
The Thunder have won 11 in a row, owning the best record in the Western Conference at 26-5, and Gilgeous-Alexander is an NBA MVP front runner after back-to-back finishes inside the top-five for the honor.
As the calendar will soon flip to January, the NBA will announce the second player of the month award recipient from each conference. The Thunder max contract guard should be in line to take home that honor as well.
So far in the month of December, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.6 stocks per game while shooting 55 percent from the floor, 35 percent from 3-point land and 92 percent at the charity stripe in 12 games with one to play on New Years Eve against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
