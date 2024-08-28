OKC Thunder Star Shai-Gilgeous Alexander Highlighted on NBA Offseason Survey
After a second consecutive MVP-caliber season, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received recognition in ESPN's annual offseason survey.
Published on Monday, a number NBA coaches, scouts and front office executives voted on various topics, including the best current players and best players going forward in the NBA.
In the category asking, "Who will be the NBA's best player in five years?" Gilgeous-Alexander was second on the list with two votes. Victor Wembanyama was the overwhelming favorite in this response with 12 votes, while Luka Doncic tied SGA at two votes and Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards rounding out the group with one vote each.
Gilgeous-Alexander's recognition comes after the six-year veteran averaged more than 30 points per game and finished top five in MVP voting or the second consecutive season. The Toronto product put up 30.1 points, a career-high 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and two-steals per game while shooting 53.5% from the floor.
With impressive ball handling skills, the ability to play with pace, solid passing acumen and a remarkable mid-range jump shot, Gilgeous-Alexander has developed into one of the best offensive players in the NBA.
In addition to his offensive skill set, Gilgeous-Alexander also developed into a solid defender last season and was one of the NBA's leaders in steals.
Despite having such a well-rounded game, Gilgeous-Alexander still has more room to grow. If the 26-year-old is able to improve his 3-point shot, Gilgeous-Alexander's offensive prowess would take the next step forward and almost certainly guarantee the Oklahoma City standout an MVP.
In the "Who will be the 2024-25 NBA MVP?" category, Gilgeous-Alexander received seven votes, two more than any other player on the list.
The Thunder were also recognized as a team, picking up 12 more votes than any other squad in the West to win the conference. OKC was also the second-higest finisher in the survey's NBA title picks, coming in just one vote shy of the Boston Celtics.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.