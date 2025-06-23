OKC Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wins NBA Finals MVP
The Oklahoma City Thunder have won their first NBA Championship in team history, in a rout of the Indiana Pacers, 103-91 in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.
After spending the entire series and most of the NBA history as title favorites, the Oklahoma City Thunder finally closed out the season on top. It wasn't easy, the Thunder had to battle a scrappy Indiana Pacers team that was more potentate than many gave them credit for.
In the decisive Game 7, things started slow for Oklahoma City, so much so that they were down one at intermission, but in the second half, the Thunder rolled.
The Bricktown ballers broke the game open in the second half, swelling their lead to as many as 21 points in an affair that throughout NBA history has been decided by less than ten points on average.
The Thunder pulled away in large part due to superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who turned in a fabulous game both as a scorer, a playmaker and a help-side defender, the holy trinity needed for the Thunder to pull out this long-awaited title.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished the game with 29 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists, a steal and two blocks in 40 minutes of action.
This is another great series by the Thunder superstar who puts the finishing touches on an all-time great individual campaign.
In the 2024-25 season, Gilgeous-Alexander has captured the NBA MVP, the scoring title, the Western Conference Finals MVP, an NBA Championship and now the NBA Finals MVP.
Not only has the OKC Thunder superstar etched his name in NBA history, going up alongside all-time greats, but he quickly flies up the ladder of the best Thunder players of all time despite its rich history since 2008.
Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for total coverage of the Thunder's first championship and the offseason ahead.