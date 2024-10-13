Former OKC Thunder Stars Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant Reunite at Colorado Football Game
Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, former Thunder teammates for eight seasons, were recognized on the Folsom Field sidelines in Kansas State's narrow 31-28 Saturday night victory over Colorado. The pair embraced upon seeing each other and shared a conversation.
A positive public interaction between Westbrook and Durant would have been unimaginable eight years and three months ago, when Durant announced his decision to join the Golden State Warriors in free agency. Years and years of dominant regular seasons, making All-Star Games together and deep playoff runs in Oklahoma City to establish their brotherhood had essentially gone up in smoke.
Westbrook, fueled by his relentless passion for basketball and a hint of revenge, averaged a 30-point triple-double the following season to win the Most Valuable Player award. Durant also made out well from his choice, winning two consecutive championships with the Warriors and taking home Finals Most Valuable Player in 2017 and 2018.
Matchups between the two superstars were filled to the brim with animosity during those two seasons — Westbrook repeatedly told Durant, "I'm coming," in the latter's 2017 return to Oklahoma City, and they jawed face-to-face in a separate game.
Although Westbrook and Durant shared mutual tenacity on their opposing teams, that competitiveness never spilled into personal interactions off the court. Their instantaneous hug and positivity in a packed crowd with multiple eye-catching sports names — Carmelo Anthony, John Wall, Blake Griffin and C.C. Sabathia — reflects a gradual but inevitable transition into a more mature phase of their lives.
"I think people still think there's some beef or something. There's no beef," said Westbrook four days before his Clippers began a first-round series against Durant and the Suns last year. "I got nothing but respect for him and things he's done with his career. Happy to see him back from injury. ... He knows I'ma compete and I know he's gonna compete and that's all it is."
Westbrook is the most beloved athlete in recent Oklahoma sports history, bar none. While Durant is nowhere near that status for many in the state, he put his time with the Thunder into perspective while reminding fans why those seasons were so cherished.
"[My favorite era] has to be that OKC time period because it was like the entry point into all of this," said Durant in an exclusive Boardroom interview last April. "That's like the foundation of everything. We was young and we was playing against dynasties. We was competing against the Lakers with Kobe when they won it back-to-back, Dallas when they won a championship, Miami with LeBron and D-Wade and all of 'em. That was the start of it all."
Durant's visiting Suns take on Westbrook and the Nuggets tonight at 7:30 p.m. CST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.