OKC Thunder Stars Shine in First Elimination Game
Oklahoma City’s season is over, but it can’t be disappointed with its stars.
The Thunder fell to the Dallas Mavericks 117-116 in Game 6, ending their season and first playoff run since 2020. Despite the heartbreaking finish, the Thunder’s big three showed up in the biggest game of their careers.
After missing last season with a foot injury, Chet Holmgren did not miss a game for the Thunder this season and was the most significant addition to the team. That continued to hold true into the final seconds of Game 6 when Holmgren threw down an alley-oop to give the Thunder a one-point lead.
Although it did not end up as the game-winner, it capped off another solid performance. Holmgren finished with 21 points while shooting 8-of-8 from inside the arc.
The player who set up Holmgren for the potential game-winner was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Unsurprisingly, the MVP runner-up had another impressive game, finishing with 26 points and eight assists on 14-of-25 shooting.
Gilgeous-Alexander’s foul on P.J. Washington’s 3-point attempt was the nail in the coffin for Oklahoma City, but without his brilliance, the team would not have been in that situation.
In the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander scored seven straight points for the Thunder, as they were struggling to score and hold onto their lead. His final bucket of the season was one of his biggest: a 3-pointer with 1:05 left after Derrick Jones Jr.’s tough fadeaway extended the Mavericks’ lead to five.
Those two were not the only ones to step up for the Thunder facing elimination. After struggling throughout the series, Williams finally found his groove in Dallas. He had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Including a near-halfcourt shot to end the first quarter, Williams’ shot-making in Game 6 might have been his best this series. He was also a great passer on Saturday, finding Holmgren for alley-oops on three occasions.
The Thunder’s season ended earlier than they had hoped, but given how their building blocks performed, the team has to be thrilled with its position going into the offseason.
