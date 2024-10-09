Thunder Starting Five vs Rockets Could Offer Season Preview
A whole new look was rolled out by Mark Daigneault pregame against the Houston Rockets. After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort were sidelined due to rest in their preseason opener against the Spurs, those two reclaimed their place in the first five which has been a staple for the duo under Daigneault.
However, that was not the only changes, after starting Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins, Ousmane Dieng and Chet Holmgren in San Antonio, only Williams and Holmgren remain in the starting lineup against the Rockets.
Prior to tip-off against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, the Thunder got back to a more traditional look with their starting lineup consisting of Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren being joined by the newly acquired defensive ace Alex Caruso who makes his first start in Thunder blue.
Caruso - as he did this offseason - swaps in place of Josh Giddey, which many expect to be the first five throughout the regular season. While the Thunder bench boss gave no indication that this was the starting five the rest of the way, it makes sense to see what this lineup can do.
A year ago, with Giddey in place of Caruso, the starters were a net positive for the 57-win Thunder despite things looking clunky at times in Bricktown. Now, with the two-time all-defensive member who shoots 40 percent from beyond the arc in his place, this lineup should be able to give opponents fits.
Despite this being the first look for the full-healthy Thunder, OKC still has options. They can always lean on the much clamored for double big lineups, or sit both new comers - Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein - on the pine to start games and enhance their secondary unit.
Though, perhaps this move is an early indication of what to expect this season.
