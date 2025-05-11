OKC Thunder Starting Liineup vs. Denver Nuggets Game 4
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The OKC Thunder are on the ropes in this Game 4, down 2-1 while battling the Championship caliber Nuggets in the altitude of Ball Arena.
Last time out, the OKC Thunder played one of its worst games of the season, but still got the game to overtime against a Nuggets crew that was clicking despite its best player having an off night. Denver ran away with overtime and grabbed control of the series.
The OKC Thunder have to win Game 4 to avoid a near-impossible 3-1 hole. With a Sunday special, the Thunder tie the series at 2-2, with it turning into a best-of-three, seeing OKC have two of the final three at home.
Oklahoma City has yet to shoot the ball well on the road in the playoffs and needs that trend to correct itself. A game ago, it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who laid out his worst playoff game since becoming a No. 1 option that cost OKC down the stretch.
Through the playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder have remained consistent with their starting five. The Thunder have been tossing out its core four of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, flanked by Isaiah Hartenstein down low.
With their season on the line, the OKC Thunder stuck with its starting five as neither side as made a move in their first five to hit the floor this series.
Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
Lu Dort, G
Jalen Williams, F
Chet Holmgren, F
Isaiah Hartenstein, C
Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup
Jamal Murray, G
Christian Braun, G
Michael Porter Jr., F
Aaron Gordon, F
Nikola Jokic, C
Up next, these two teams get back together in the Paycom Center for a Game 5 that can see massive swings in stakes depending on the results of this Mother's Day game in Denver.