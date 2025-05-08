OKC Thunder Starting Lineup vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in a Round 2 matchup that sees the Bricktown Ballers down 1-0 after collapsing down the stretch of the series opener. The OKC Thunder have to rebound in Game 2 to avoid a near-impossible 0-2 hole after two straight at the Paycom Center.
Last game, the OKC Thunder rolled out what has been its go-to starting lineup since seven-footer Chet Holmgren returned from his hip fracture. A lineup that included Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein in the front court flanked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Jalen Williams. The double-big group was a -11 in the series opening loss.
To start the second half, the Oklahoma City Thunder shifted things with Alex Caruso earning the start after intermission. Bench boss Mark Daigneault explained that the decision was made due to the foul trouble Hartenstein was battling through with a trio of citations after the first half.
This strategy was designed to save fouls on the Thunder's big men, trying to handle Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, is a massive task made harder by his ability to draw fouls. If both are on the floor at the same time, being susceptible to the whistle, it could swing things in Denver's favor.
Though, when peppered with a starting lineup quiz pregame, Daigneault made sure to point out it was just a one-game sample size compared to the birds-eye view of how good that unit has been this season.
Now, as we sit half an hour before the tip-off of this key game, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets have each issued its first five on the floor.
Game 3 Starting Lineups
Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Five
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
Lu Dort, G
Jalen Williams, F
Chet Holmgren, F
Isaiah Hartenstein, C
Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup
Jamal Murray, G
Christian Braun, G
Michael Porter Jr., F
Aaron Gordon, F
Nikola Jokic, C
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will hit the road to take on the Mile High Hoopers in Ball Arena for Game 3 on Friday night. The OKC Thunder have to respond with a massive punch back tonight to clear up its path to a series win. Follow along on Thunder on SI all series for in-depth coverage.