OKC Thunder Should Stay Away From Utah's Potential Fire Sale
Oklahoma City and GM Sam Presti are always looking to improve, but it might be wise to avoid a certain trade partner.
Since beginning their teardown and rebuild in the 2022 offseason, the Utah Jazz have failed to make the postseason but are also yet to bottom out. This season, the Jazz have started 4-17, good for last place in the West and the second-worst record in the entire league, ahead of only the Washington Wizards.
While the Jazz are already among the worst in the league and on their way to a premier spot in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, they still have some veterans who could make a difference for playoff teams. In a recent ESPN article, Tim McMahon noted that the Jazz are open to trading John Collins, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton for the right deal.
Of course, no one yet knows what the “right deal” is. Considering the Jazz are already winning less than a quarter of their games, they have no reason to rush any potential trades. However, getting more playing time for their young guys could be a priority.
Collins would be a seamless fit for most playoff teams, while Clarkson is a proven veteran and Sexton has the potential to be a top scorer in the right situation. All three players could be an interesting addition for a contender like the Thunder, but getting any of them to Oklahoma City is unlikely to be worth the price.
Considering the contracts of Utah’s trade assets, Oklahoma City would almost certainly have to give up a key member of the rotation. With the Thunder sitting atop the West at 17-5 without a single game at full strength this season, they have no reason to break up the core that has seen so much success.
Along with the obvious concerns about a potential roster makeover for the Thunder, they have another incentive to stay away from trading with the Jazz. The Thunder own Utah’s top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick.
While the Jazz would have to climb into the play-in race for any chance of that pick getting conveyed, their chances of climbing out of the top 10 would decrease drastically without those veterans around.
The roster is by no means finalized only 22 games into the season, but taking unnecessary risks is something Presti and the Thunder should avoid.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.