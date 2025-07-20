OKC Thunder Stung by Charlotte Hornets 109-80 in Summer League Semifinal
The Oklahoma City Thunder never led and succumbed to the Charlotte Hornets, 109-80, in the second 2025 Las Vegas Summer League semifinal game. The Hornets led by as many as 34 points and won all four quarters.
Charlotte dominated Oklahoma City in paint points (46-22) and also scored more points off turnovers (15-9) and bench points (38-33).
Jaylen Sims finished with a game-high 25 points on 10-for-14 shooting, including four 3-pointers on six attempts. He added three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
No. 4 pick Kon Knueppel recorded 17 points on 12 shots, three rebounds (one offensive), three assists and two steals. He checked out with a head injury at the end of the third quarter and did not return.
Charlotte's point guard tandem — KJ Simpson and Damion Baugh — combined for 18 points, 19 rebounds, 16 assists and two steals.
Branden Carlson tallied 12 points, seven rebounds (two offensive) and two assists in the loss. Erik Reynolds racked up 16 second-half points, including five 3-pointers.
Statistic
Thunder
Hornets
Points
80
109
2-Pointers
14-for-45
26-for-38
3-Pointers
13-for-40
13-for-35
Free Throws
13-for-18
18-for-23
Turnovers
10
15
Offensive Rebounds
11
10
The Thunder started Jazian Gortman, Chris Youngblood, Brooks Barnhizer, Malevy Leons and Carlson.
The Hornets started Simpson, M.J. Walker, Knueppel, Sims and Ryan Kalkbrenner.
Sims swished a contested second-chance 3-pointer on Charlotte's first possession, setting the tone for his night. The sophomore nailed three triples in the first five minutes, receiving two assists from Simpson. The Hornets scored on five of six trips to open the game, but the Thunder hung around by forcing five first-quarter turnovers.
Youngblood converted a difficult one-handed putback to put the Thunder on the board, followed quickly by back-to-back Carlson jumpers. However, Oklahoma City struggled to generate clean looks and make anything from long distance against Charlotte's overwhelming personnel. It shot 7-for-20, including 1-for-10 on threes, and trailed 23-16 after the opening period.
The Thunder's situation went from bad to worse in the second frame because its defensive playmaking dried up. PJ Hall dunked twice as the Hornets scored on five straight possessions, expanding their lead to 15 within two and a half minutes. Knueppel then splashed a right-wing triple from Baugh to force an Oklahoma City timeout.
Gortman poured in a floater, hook shot and pull-up jumper for all the Thunder's mid-quarter offense, but Sims continued his productive game with a transition layup and his fourth three on consecutive trips. Oklahoma City rattled off a 10-0 run through four different scorers before Charlotte scored five points in the final minute. Kalkbrenner finished a putback layup with eight seconds left, and the Hornets led 52-33 at halftime.
The Thunder shot 8-for-26 in the third quarter and 6-for-18 in the fourth quarter. It does not return to action until preseason play this autumn.
Charlotte plays the Sacramento Kings in the Summer League championship tomorrow at 9 p.m. CST.
