OKC Thunder Suffocate Grizzlies in League-Record 51-Point Game 1 Victory
The Oklahoma City Thunder opened its 2025 playoff run by demolishing the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80. The Thunder led by as many as 56 points and won by more than in any regular season game this season — beating the Washington Wizards 136-95 on Jan. 12.
The Thunder set an NBA record for the largest Game 1 win, becoming the sixth team to win a playoff game by at least 50 points.
Oklahoma City outscored Memphis in paint points (60-48), transition points (27-5) and bench points (51-44). It racked up more assists (37) than the Grizzlies' made field goals (32).
Jalen Williams tallied 20 points on 10-for-16 shooting. He added six assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block, finishing with a +44 plus-minus in 26 minutes.
Chet Holmgren recorded 19 points on 11 shots, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.
Aaron Wiggins led all scorers with 21 points, including four 3-pointers, on 15 shot attempts.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with just 15 points on 4-for-13 shooting. He did not score fewer than 18 throughout 76 regular season appearances.
Statistic
Thunder
Grizzlies
Points
131
80
2-Pointers
33-for-51
26-for-59
3-Pointers
17-for-48
6-for-34
Free Throws
14-for-15
10-for-12
Turnovers
15
22
Offensive Rebounds
12
13
The Thunder started Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
The Grizzlies started Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.
Jackson Jr. cleaned up his missed driving layup and found Bane for an uncontested score to open the game. Pippen Jr. converted a floater over Gilgeous-Alexander before he responded with a step-through bank shot. Hartenstein then found Jalen Williams with a pinpoint bounce pass for two interior points. The big man showed off his floater touch to give Oklahoma City its first lead at 7:53, eventually making his first seven field goals.
Within five minutes, Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren each blocked Edey rim attempts near the end of the shot clock. The Thunder's No. 1 defense forced the Grizzlies into five first-quarter turnovers and 9-for-24 shooting, making crisp rotations and pressing hard with its gauntlet of perimeter defenders. From 3:29 to 2:22, Holmgren drew four consecutive free throws and splashed a pick-and-pop 3-pointer from Gilgeous-Alexander. Isaiah Joe swished a transition corner three to force a Memphis timeout. Oklahoma City led 32-20 after 12 minutes.
The Thunder scored on four of its first five second-quarter possessions, including a coast-to-coast Cason Wallace dunk, and cranked out a 20-0 run with its bench lineup. Alex Caruso assisted consecutive Aaron Wiggins triples and helped contain Jackson Jr.'s on-ball creation during the onslaught. Back-to-back transition dunks from Hartenstein and Jalen Williams forced the Grizzlies' second timeout in two minutes.
Jalen Williams threw down an ambitious alley-oop from Wiggins, as the Thunder led 63-28 with 4:15 remaining before halftime. Oklahoma City did not score until Gilgeous-Alexander made his second shot, and first 3-pointer, on its penultimate first-half possession. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault then successfully challenged Caruso's shooting foul on a Pippen Jr. half-court attempt, and Holmgren drew two free throws on the following inbounds play to close the half. Oklahoma City maintained a 68-36 advantage at the break.
Dort ripped Edey and dished a Holmgren layup to start the third quarter, in which the Thunder shot 11-for-13 on paint attempts. Oklahoma City won the quarter 44-27 despite Grizzlies reserve Marvin Bagley III shooting 6-for-6, including a 47-foot heave at the buzzer.
The Thunder battle the Grizzlies in Game 2 this Tuesday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m. CST.