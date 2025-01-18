OKC Thunder Supersar Questionable Against Brooklyn Nets
On Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Oklahoma City Thunder earned a blowout victory but saw superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hurt his wrist, having to spend the fourth quarter on the bench due to the lopsided score with a wrapped wrist. That wrap went with him to the press conference room, where he was asked about the injury stating it happened during a fall to the hardwood in Thursday's game. Though, the star said he felt good.
On Friday, the Thunder were on the second night of a back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks and Gilgeous-Alexander was not on the initial injury report. Though, as Mark Daigneault took the podium pregame, he announced to the media that the Thunder superstar was downgraded to question. The Thunder head coach explained that Gilgeous-Alexander felt good until he arrived to the arena where his wrist grew sore.
After going through his pregame warm up, Oklahoma City announced Gilgeous-Alexander would miss his first game of the season against the Mavericks with what was deemed a wrist sprain.
After a day off on Saturday, Oklahoma City is back in action on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets in a game that should be a lopsided one inside the Paycom Center.
On the first injury report issued for that tilt, the Thunder have tabbed its superstar as questionable with a right wrist sprain.
Initial injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Wrist) Questionable
Brooklyn Nets
- Cameron Johnson (Ankle) Questionable
- Cam Thomas (Hamstring) OUT
- Trendon Watford (Hamstring) OUT
- Maxwell Lewis (Tibia) OUT
- Bojan Bogdanovic (Foot) OUT
- De’Anthony Melton (ACL) OUT
- Dariq Whitehead (GL) OUT
