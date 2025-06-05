OKC Thunder Superstar Explains Relationship With Sam Presti
After a historic season, leading to 68 regular season wins and its first Western Conference Championship since 2012, the Oklahoma City Thunder now sit four wins away from its first NBA title.
With the NBA Finals set to begin on Thursday, inside the Paycom Center as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Indiana Pacers, the league put on an NBA Media Day on Wednesday.
The Thunder have made its arrival back on the big stage after a rebuild centered around superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Now the League's MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander was famously acquired by the Thunder in a trade that sent Paul George to LaLa Land to join the Clippers. Bricktown has watched as the Kentucky product blossomed into a
"He's honest and upfront with me from day one. I think that helped our relationship right away. You don't get that very often, especially that early," Gilgeous-Alexander explained. "Seemed like a guy I can trust. He's been that. I just try to be the same back to him. Nothing more than just two guys with good character trusting each other and have one common goal in mind."
The relationship that Presti and Gilgeous-Alexander share is a great way to highlight the sustainability of this Oklahoma City Thunder roster.
While the Thunder have its best chance to win a title right now, it is not the only shot Oklahoma City will have. Its entire roster is under club control next year and still developing internal much less the resources the Thunder have for external improvements.
With Presti and Gilgeous-Alexander on the same page, it goes a long way in keeping a superstar happy in a small market which the Thunder have done a great job of.