OKC Thunder Superstar Leads NBA Guards in Total Blocks
The Oklahoma City Thunder have maintained one of the best defenses in the NBA through 14 games.
As of Nov. 19, Mark Daigneault's team boasts the top defensive rating in the league at 102.8 and is second in opponent points per game at 103.5. Players like Alex Caruso, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and even Chet Holmgren, who is now injured, receive credit for their defensive efforts, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has also been one of the team's top defenders over the past few seasons.
14 games into the 2024-25 campaign, Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the NBA in blocks amongst guards with 17 blocks so far this season.
Additionally, Gilgeous-Alexander is one of only four guards in the NBA this season to tally more than 15 blocks this season. Derrick White, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Suggs are the only other guards to reach the number as of Nov. 19.
Gilgeous-Alexander is having another solid season on defense, averaging 1.2 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. The seventh-year veteran has recorded at least one block in 10 of the Thunder's 14 games this season and even notched a pair of three-block performances against the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with two blocks in the Thunder's most recent contest, a 121-119 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
While SGA's defensive statistics are impressive on their own, the superstar's offensive output combined with his effort on the other end of the court makes him one of the best players in the world. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 28.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting over 50% from the field to go along with his strong defensive numbers.
When Isaiah Hartenstein returns from a hand injury, the Thunder will have even more help on defense, especially while Chet Holmgren is sidelined with an injury.
