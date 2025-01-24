OKC Thunder Superstar Sweeps NBA All-Star Starter Voting, Williams Finished 7th
For the second straight season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named an NBA All-Star starter. This tallies three All-Star nods for the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar.
Gilgeous-Alexander has been excellent this season and worthy of not only this honor but a right to stake his claim to the Most Valuable Player award if this season continues to trend this way. Throughout all of the injury adversity the Thunder have faced this season, Oklahoma City sits with a 36-8 record as January is on a downhill slide.
The Thunder superstar has won both of the first two Player of the Month Awards and is looking to three peat after a stellar January as well. This lofty record for Oklahoma City would not be possible without the two-way ability of Gilgeous-Alexander.
The guard is averaging 32.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.2 stocks per game on 53/34/90 shooting splits.
As the NBA announced the All-Star voting, Gilgeous-Alexander swept the board finishing as the top vote getter from the Fans, Media and Players.
His teammate, Jalen Williams, held at no. 7 through every voting return in the Western Conference front court and finished there again as the final votes for All-Star starter were tallied. Williams ranked 7th in fan vote, 6th in player vote and 9th in media vote.
The Western Conference All-Star Starters:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Steph Curry
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- Nikola Jokic
