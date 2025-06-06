OKC Thunder Superstar Tallies Historic Finals Debut in Game 1 Loss
The Thunder suffered a bitter Game 1 defeat, but one star still shined bright on the biggest stage.
On Thursday night, the NBA Finals tipped off with the Indiana Pacers stealing Game 1 in Oklahoma City 111-110. Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winning jumper with 0.3 seconds left secured the Pacers’ win, but he wasn’t the only star guard to have their moment in Game 1.
In the loss to Indiana, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 38 points, which gives him the third-highest-scoring Finals debut in league history. He trailed only Allen Iverson’s 48 points in 2001 and George Mikan’s 42 points in 1949.
Along with making history for the Finals debut, Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance was also only the 12th Game 1 with at least 38 points in league history, with LeBron James’ 51-point outing in 2018 being the most recent.
With the Thunder entering this series as heavy favorites and dropping Game 1, that could point to a longer series and more opportunities for the MVP to put up big numbers. Throughout league history, there have been only 19 instances of a player having multiple 38-point games in the Finals, a list Gilgeous-Alexander could be poised to join.
Of course, his 38-point night in Game 1 was far from perfect. Gilgeous-Alexander shot only 14-of-30 from the floor and was on the floor for just under 40 minutes, which is a surprisingly low number given the circumstances.
The Thunder will need more big nights from Gilgeous-Alexander to capture the first championship in franchise history. With Game 2 around the corner, the Thunder will also need much more from their supporting cast.
While Oklahoma City’s superstar managed 38 points, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren combined for only 23 points on 28 shots in a disappointing night for both. For the Thunder to bounce back in Game 2, they will need Gilgeous-Alexander to be his usual self scoring, but getting his teammates involved more could be key. Despite the big night on the scoreboard, Gilgeous-Alexander managed only three assists, his fewest in a game this playoffs.
The Thunder’s star had a historic night, but he still needs to be better if he’s going to help create even more history in Oklahoma City.