OKC Thunder Tabbed As Having the Most Trade Assets in NBA
The Oklahoma City Thunder are building a contender and attempting to get over the hump in hopes of winning their first NBA Championship in Bricktown. The Thunder own one of the best cores in the NBA with MVP contender Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being flanked by two of the brightest rising stars in the league, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.
This offseason, the Thunder impressively improved their squad without spending anything but cold hard cash. Swapping Josh Giddey out in favor of Alex Caruso, who is a much better fit for the team and signing Isaiah Hartenstein to a mega contract in free agency to address their front court depth issues.
Still, this leaves the OKC Thunder with the best collection of assets in the NBA according to Bleacher Report, which opens up plenty of options for the organization on the trade market should they want to dip their toes into that proverbial pool.
With 14 future first-round picks, a plethora of future second-rounders and now salaries such as Kenrich Williams, Lu Dort and Hartenstein to toss into deals to push them over the edge financially, it is easy to sell Oklahoma City as the top pick for this category.
Ideally, the Oklahoma City Thunder wouldn't need to pull off some blockbuster move as their trio helps pull this ready-made cast to a championship, but it is always great to have the flexibility.
