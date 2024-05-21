OKC Thunder Could Take Familiar Route With Aaron Wiggins Contract Talks
The Oklahoma City Thunder have an interesting contract decision to make this offseason on swingman Aaron Wiggins. The OKC Thunder used the No. 55 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on the Maryland product who has quickly turned into a Swiss-Army Knife threat off the Thunder's bench.
Wiggins is able to defend an array of positions, score at all three levels and fit into an ever-changing rotational role but still provide a spark - or juice, if you will - each night has been a huge lift to Oklahoma City's bench mob.
The former two-way contract player could see his extension go the same route as defensive ace - and fellow two-way alumni - Lu Dort, this offseason.
While Wiggins has been one of the best bargain pacts in basketball and the Thunder have a $1.9 million team option for the 2024-25 season to keep him in that bin of contracts. However, Sam Presti might elect to get creative with an extension for the second round pick.
Just as Presti did with Dort two years ago, the Thunder could elect to decline Wiggins' team option in order to make the Maryland product a restricted free agent and more easily craft a long-term pact with the valuable rotation piece.
This would give Oklahoma City the right to match any offer Wiggins could sign with another team and provide them a low-pressure avenue to negotiate with the veritable defender.
Wiggins averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a stock per game while shooting 56 percent from the floor, 49 percent from beyond the arc and 78 percent at the line, while ranking in the 64th percentile in overall defense according to Synergy.
