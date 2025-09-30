OKC Thunder Timeline For Kenrich Williams Not Cause For Concern
As day one of training camp wrapped up, the Oklahoma City Thunder sent out an update on swingman Kenrich Williams. the seven year NBA veteran - six with Oklahoma City - underwent a arthroscopic procedure on his left knee on Monday, forcing him to miss out on media day.
The team provided the timeline for his return on Tuesday, putting his re-evaluation date for six to eight weeks. re-evaluation doesn't always mean return to play date, but this does give a rough estiment on what the next steps are for the TCU product.
Six to eight weeks puts his window Nov. 4-Nov. 18. In that span, the Oklahoma City Thunder play 15 regular season games which features three of the team's 13 back-to-back sets. Oklahoma City is already down Thomas Sorber, the rookie big man who sits on the standard roster while being out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in an offseason workout.
However, this time line should be managable for the Bricktown ballers. The Thunder own the deepest and most talented roster in the league.
Oklahoma City's front-court rotation is still loaded. Between Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jaylin Williams on standard contracts plus two-way seven-footer Branden Carlson, Mark Daigneault will have plenty of size at his disposal. The Thunder are also loaded with guards and forwards to play small ball, which Daigneault has been keen to do during his tenure as Thunder bench boss.
For Williams, this is par for the course. this marks three straight training camps in which he has missed time. Though, that hasn't stopped him for making an impact from Oklahoma City.
On top of being a great veteran presence in the team's locker room, Williams versatility offers a lot to Oklahoma City's rotation as a small ball big himself on top of a bigger four man for this team.
During his six years with the Oklahoma City Thunder the 30-year-old swingman has played 306 games en route to 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 stocks per game on 49% shooting from the floor, 38% shooting from beyond the arc and 56% shooting from the charity stripe.
His career high in games played rests at 69, which he achieved each of the last two seasons. This injury not only puts that streak in jeopardy but can outright end it depending on his return to the floor.
Though, as far as winning games go, especially early in the season, the Williams timeline doesn't change any possible outcomes for Oklahoma City. It is better for the Thunder to allow him to get fully healthy entering this season and be ready for what should be another long campaign.