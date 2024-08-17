OKC Thunder to Host Magic in Chaotic Pre-Election Night
The NBA has a new premier date for the 2024-25 season.
For the third straight season, the NBA has cleared the schedule for Election Day in the US, and the league is taking it a step further next season. The night before the general election on Nov. 5, all 30 teams will be in action on Nov. 4.
The Monday night will be the first of four days with 15 games across the league next season. However, it is the only day with staggered start times.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Orlando Magic for an 8:15 tipoff at Paycom Center. With games starting every 15 minutes from 6-9:30, Oklahoma City and Orlando will be the 10th matchup to tip off that night.
A matchup featuring two of the most exciting young teams coming off their first playoff appearances should be fun. And Magic star Paolo Banchero’s history with a couple of the Thunder’s stars will add another layer. In 2022 Banchero went one spot ahead of Chet Holmgren in the draft and proceeded to beat out Jalen Williams in that season’s Rookie of the Year race.
Last season, the Thunder swept the season series with the Magic. That included a matchup in Orlando just before the All-Star break that saw Williams go for 33 points, the second-highest-scoring game of his career.
The NBA’s pre-election slate is its latest move as it looks to be the premier sports league for social justice. With a heightened focus on social issues since the 2020 bubble, the NBA has made Election Day an off day to try and increase voter turnout among fans and players.
While the Thunder and the rest of the league will be off on the first Tuesday in November, they will have a fun early-season tilt right before.
