OKC Thunder to Sit Eight vs. Charlotte Hornets
Sunday marks the start of another season for the Bricktown ballers. The Oklahoma City Thunder will play their first game as NBA Champions in Charleston, SC taking on the Charlotte Hornets in both team's preseason debut.
The Thunder have wrapped up a four-day training camp and now brace for an exhibition slate that features a back-to-back, a three game in four night stretch and six total games before the regular season tips off.
This not just the opening game of preseason, but the front end of a back-to-back on the heels of the most intensive practices NBA teams have all year during the opening week of training camp, has led to plenty of changes for Mark Daigneault's rotation.
Ten players of the 21 man training camp roster will not suit up tonight for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Charlotte Hornets.
Who is out for the OKC Thunder?
- Thomas Sorber (ACL) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee Scope) OUT
- Jalen Williams (Wrist Surgery Rehab) OUT
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Preseason/Rest) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Preseason/Rest) OUT
- Lu Dort (Preseason/Rest) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Preseason/Rest) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Preseason/Rest) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Preseason/Rest) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Ankle Sprain) OUT
Sorber remains out for the season, while Kenrich Williams is listed as out for six to eight weeks before his re-evaluation date. Mitchell suffered a low grade ankle sprain at training camp this week that should not limited him for very long.
It is no surprise to see the Oklahoma City Thunder take advantage of some rest. Not only do they have plenty of preseason games to get work in but coming off a jam-packed week of practice as an encore to a shortened offseason allows for this to be a wise decision by OKC.
The Thunder will still put a team on the floor that you have to pay attention to. From Nikola Topic and Brooks Barnhizer making their preseason debuts to the amount of room Aaron Wiggins will have to operate as a go-to scorer, a new slimmed up version of Jaylin Williams showing his offseason work and a battle at the bottom of the roster to find out who will emerge as the third two-way contract for this team.
Mark Daigneault will address the media again before tip-off of Monday's affair with the Dallas Mavericks to determine who all will play on the second leg of a back-to-back.
Stay tuned for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder with Thunder on SI all season long.