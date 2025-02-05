OKC Thunder Trade for New Orleans Pelicans Center Daniel Theis
The Oklahoma City Thunder have landed Daniel Theis in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline.
The New Orleans Pelicans are shipping Daniel Theis and his expiring $2.1 Million dollar pact along with picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Theis, for now, slots into the Thunder's final roster spot which allows Oklahoma City to not send a player back.
However, the Thunder must send something back to make this trade legal, be it a heavily protected pick, draft rights or cash. That is not known at this time and the story will be updated with the information as it comes in.
The Pelicans make this move to dodge the luxury tax on a season that has been off the rails since October and the Thunder gain additional draft assets in the process.
If Oklahoma City keeps Theis around, he can provide a solid insurance policy for the Thunder's front court which has been riddled with injuries throughout the season.
This season, Theis has averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a stock per game while shooting 47 percent from the floor, 24 percent from beyond the arc and 83 percent from the free throw line spread across 38 games, including nine starts.
