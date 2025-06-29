OKC Thunder Trade Former First Round Pick to Washington Wizards
There is no rest for the World Champions. Minutes after stepping off the parade floats and back into the office, attention had to turn to the offseason for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While there will not be much drama involved for the Thunder, there was still work to do.
Oklahoma City entered the summer with a full roster while selecting Thomas Sorber at No. 15 in the 2025 NBA Draft, granting him a standard pact. The Bricktown ballers were always going to have to move on from someone part of this championship squad to make room for the Georgetown product.
Just hours after introducing Sorber to the local media, Sam Presti got to work on finding him a roster spot. The OKC Thunder executed a trade with the Washington Wizards –– a front office headed up by former-Thunder executive Will Dawkins.
Oklahoma City is sending the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Dillon Jones, to Washington along with a 2029 second-round pick (via Houston) in exchange for guard Colby Jones.
The Thunder, in a separate transaction, has waived Jones to free up a roster spot for Sorber to eventually put pen to paper on his rookie contract.
Oklahoma City not only freed up a roster spot with this move but saved money in the process as Jones' cap hit is lower than the new Wizard and made even less by the non-guarantees in his deal.
Washington gets a flyer on the Weber State product with more room to explore his unique skillset in a low-leverage environment.
The Thunder roster is now full again, but they still have ways to free up a spot should they choose down the road this summer.