OKC Thunder Ushers in New Era
The Oklahoma City Thunder's rebuild lasted a very short time. Such a short time that even being deemed the "black eye of the NBA" feels like yesterday, and now the Thunder are back in the driver's seat of the Western Conference, and even the entire league.
Sure, last year was electric for this team. It illustrated what short-term patience could breed for a long-term setup for success, but Oklahoma City had some holes which proved its demise in the second round of last season's playoffs. The Thunder were the youngest one seed in NBA history, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams cemented themselves as a serious duo while Chet Holmgren showcased his abilities in his rookie season coming off a year-long injury.
It's been a short, short ride, but we are already witnessing a new era in Oklahoma City Thunder basketball.
From the early Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant days with Thabo Sefolosha, Serge Ibaka, head coach Scott Brooks and many others to Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, to a young, budding Gilgeous-Alexander and veteran Chris Paul, time has flown. Though, with the masterfulness of general manager Sam Presti and disciplined guidance from a humble coach such as Mark Daigneault, the Thunder has fostered yet another environment of accountability, team cohesion, humility and a genuine strive to improve with no ulterior motives other than to succeed.
This is where the Thunder has landed. Another MVP on the way, an entire promising postseason ahead and a group of guys hungry to win with each other, Thunder basketball is truly back.
Now, the difficult part, and one we have not yet seen a Thunder team accomplish—taking the 'chip.
But if any Oklahoma City rendition has the ability to do it, it'd likely be this one. Following a historic regular season with doubters by the masses, the Thunder should have a chip on its shoulder. The largest point differential in NBA history at 12.9 and subsequently one of the greatest net ratings in history at 12.8, this team has genuinely forged a remarkable performance this season as it heads into the postseason.
Now, the Thunder need to go and cap it off—and it starts in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies at noon on Easter Sunday.