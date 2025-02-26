OKC Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets are going to toe to toe on Wednesday inside the Barkley's Center. The OKC Thunder are searching for a season-series sweep of the Brooklyn Nets as well as a bounce back game after collapsing down the stretch against Minnesota on Monday to blow a 25 point lead.
The Nets have been a spunky team that is still in the NBA Play-In hunt but tonight face not only one of the league's best teams but are behind the eight ball on the injury report.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Branden Carlson (GL) OUT
Brooklyn Nets
- Cameron Johnson (Back) Available
- Nic Claxton (Suspension) OUT
- Noah Clowney (Ankle) OUT
- D'Angelo Russell (Ankle) OUT
- Cam Thomas (Hamstring) OUT
- De'Anthony Melton (ACL) OUT
- Dariq Whitehead (GL) OUT
- Kendall Brown (GL) OUT
Updated NBA Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder started the day as 17 point favorites against the Brooklyn Nets according to FanDuel and that line has shifted a tad in favor of the home team, with the OKC Thunder only holding a 16.5 point edge on the point spread.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
