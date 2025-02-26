Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday here is a look at the updated injury report and betting odds.

Rylan Stiles

Feb 26, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets are going to toe to toe on Wednesday inside the Barkley's Center. The OKC Thunder are searching for a season-series sweep of the Brooklyn Nets as well as a bounce back game after collapsing down the stretch against Minnesota on Monday to blow a 25 point lead.

The Nets have been a spunky team that is still in the NBA Play-In hunt but tonight face not only one of the league's best teams but are behind the eight ball on the injury report.

Updated Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
  • Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
  • Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
  • Branden Carlson (GL) OUT

Brooklyn Nets

  • Cameron Johnson (Back) Available
  • Nic Claxton (Suspension) OUT
  • Noah Clowney (Ankle) OUT
  • D'Angelo Russell (Ankle) OUT
  • Cam Thomas (Hamstring) OUT
  • De'Anthony Melton (ACL) OUT
  • Dariq Whitehead (GL) OUT
  • Kendall Brown (GL) OUT

Updated NBA Betting Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder started the day as 17 point favorites against the Brooklyn Nets according to FanDuel and that line has shifted a tad in favor of the home team, with the OKC Thunder only holding a 16.5 point edge on the point spread.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

