OKC Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing host to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday with each time submitting lengthy injury reports ahead of this contest.
The Thunder are without Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Ajay Mitchell - three key pieces to its rotation. Oklahoma City has also tabbed superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as questionable with a wrist sprain and Jalen Williams with the same designation due to a hip strain.
On Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, Gilgeous-Alexander missed his first game of the season. Their status remains up in the air.
The Brooklyn Nets will see its best scorer in street clothes as Cam Thomas remains out.
Updated NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Wrist) Questionable
- Jalen Williams (Hip) Questionable
Brooklyn Nets
- Cameron Johnson (Ankle) Questionable
- Cam Thomas (Hamstring) OUT
- Trendon Watford (Hamstring) OUT
- Maxwell Lewis (Tibia) OUT
- Bojan Bogdanovic (Foot) OUT
- De’Anthony Melton (ACL) OUT
- Dariq Whitehead (GL) OUT
Updated Betting Odds
Oklahoma City entered the day as 16.5 point favorites over the Brooklyn Nets, prior to Jalen Williams' inclusion on the injury report. FanDuel has left the line at exactly 16.5 since that reporting.
up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to enjoy a couple of off days before a back-to-back set starting on Wednesday Jan. 22 against the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday Jan. 23 inside the Paycom Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.