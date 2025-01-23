Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks [1/23]: Updated NBA Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Dallas Mavericks in what will be a fun, spirited game between two teams that do not like each other. Here is the updated NBA Injury Report for that contest.

Rylan Stiles

Jan 17, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) battle for control of the loose ball during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Dallas Mavericks yet again - this time inside the Paycom Center. These two teams squared off on Friday in a game that saw five technical fouls between the two squads and plenty of dust ups.

These two are the greatest rivalry in the sport, fittingly playing on rivalry week. Though, each team will be without key fixtures of its potential playoff rotation.

That did not stop them from playing a show stopping game less than a week ago. With each team on the second night of a back to back, they did not submit offical injury reports until this afternoon.

Updated NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Isaiah Hartenstein (Calf) OUT
  • Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
  • Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
  • Jalen Williams (Hip) Available
  • Isaiah Joe (Illness) OUT

Dallas Mavericks

  • Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) OUT
  • Klay Thompson (Left Ankle) OUT
  • Naji Marshall (illness) OUT
  • Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain) OUT
  • Dwight Powell (right hip strain) OUT
  • Luka Dončić (left calf strain) OUT
  • Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) OUT

These two teams will battle it out on the hardwood and no matter who suits up it will be a no love lost contest. As seen last Friday down in Dallas.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder enjoy two days off before taking on the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland on Sunday. The Dallas Mavericks face off with the Boston Celtics on ABC on Saturday afternoon in a Finals Rematch that has lost its luster due ot injuries.

Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

