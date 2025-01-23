OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks [1/23]: Updated NBA Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Dallas Mavericks yet again - this time inside the Paycom Center. These two teams squared off on Friday in a game that saw five technical fouls between the two squads and plenty of dust ups.
These two are the greatest rivalry in the sport, fittingly playing on rivalry week. Though, each team will be without key fixtures of its potential playoff rotation.
That did not stop them from playing a show stopping game less than a week ago. With each team on the second night of a back to back, they did not submit offical injury reports until this afternoon.
Updated NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Calf) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Jalen Williams (Hip) Available
- Isaiah Joe (Illness) OUT
Dallas Mavericks
- Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) OUT
- Klay Thompson (Left Ankle) OUT
- Naji Marshall (illness) OUT
- Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain) OUT
- Dwight Powell (right hip strain) OUT
- Luka Dončić (left calf strain) OUT
- Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) OUT
These two teams will battle it out on the hardwood and no matter who suits up it will be a no love lost contest. As seen last Friday down in Dallas.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder enjoy two days off before taking on the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland on Sunday. The Dallas Mavericks face off with the Boston Celtics on ABC on Saturday afternoon in a Finals Rematch that has lost its luster due ot injuries.
