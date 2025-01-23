OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Game Preview, Keys to Game, How to Watch
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are each off a back-to-back set coming into this game inside the Paycom Center. These two teams last tangoed on Friday, inside the American Airlines Center, in a game that saw five technical fouls and more dust-ups to count.
It is clear, these two sqauds do not like each other after last year's playoff series. It is a rivalry that has transcended seasons, players, matchups and spilled off the hardwood.
Since that game, the Oklahoma City Thunder have downed the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz while the Mavericks have stumbled in matchups with the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Each team is beat-up, with key fixtures of its potential playoff rotation in street clothes, but that will not stop the overreactions from flowing in as the final buzzer sounds tonight.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turn in a career high against the Utah Jazz less than 24 hours ago as he went for 54 points. The superstar missed the last meeting between these two teams and should be able to swing the difference in this contest.
With no Luka Doncic and no Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington and Mavericks role players should be able to be held in check tonight inside the Paycom Center. The Mavericks nor Thunder have released a full injury report for tonight's contest but Kyrie Irving himself said he was "TBD" for this contest. Which would be another blow to Dallas.
Oklahoma City has to force the Mavericks to go to its small-ball lineup quicker than it did Friday. The Thunder eventually got the Mavericks to play into the small-ball nature of the game but not until the third frame, at which point, the Thunder went on a run.
Jalen Williams has to shake the Mavericks defense which has given him trouble throughout the last year. If he turns in a big game, Oklahoma City will cruise to a win.
With the injury reports pieced together, the Thunder should be able to pull away from Dallas in this game, especially with an above average shooting night from 3-point land.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (36-7) vs. Dallas Mavericks (23-21)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Calf) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Jalen Williams (Hip) Available
- Isaiah Joe (Illness) OUT
Dallas Mavericks
- Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) OUT
- Klay Thompson (left ankle sprain) OUT
- Naji Marshall (illness) OUT
- Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain) OUT
- Dwight Powell (right hip strain) OUT
- Luka Dončić (left calf strain) OUT
- Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) OUT.
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are battling as the two teams renew its year long rivalry each team desperate for a win. The Mavericks are hoping to snap a recent skid and avoid the season spiraling while Oklahoma City is hoping to not lose another to Dallas.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will enjoy two off days before battling the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 5 PM CT on the road.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.