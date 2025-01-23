OKC Thunder Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Notches First 50 Point Game
On the door step of being named an NBA All-Star Starter for the second time in his career, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled off another milestone feat during the Oklahoma City Thunder's 123-114 win over the Utah Jazz.
After sitting out 10 fourth quarters to date this season, in surprising fashion the Jazz put up a fight that warranted final frame minutes for the superstar. He took full advantage.
Gilgeous-Alexander set a new career-high, scoring 54 points in the win to couple with eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals. It came on a night where the superstar went 17=for-35 from the floor, 3-for-10 from 3-point land and 17-for-18 at the charity stripe.
The Oklahoma City Thunder star's previous career-best mark was 45 points and in this game, he logged his first ever 50 point outing. He is the third player in Thunder history to put up 50-plus in a game, joining Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, who combined for this output eight times.
This season, Gilgeous-Alexander is in the driver's seat for the MVP award, averaging a league-best 31.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks a night through 41 contests.
The Thunder are back in action on Thursday, on the second night of a back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks in the Paycom Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.