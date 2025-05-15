OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 6 Preview
Oklahoma City is attempting to throw a knock-out punch to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their second-round series. The Thunder won the pivotal Game 5 back in the Paycom Center and now lead the series 3-2 heading into Game 6.
As the Nuggets attempt to stave off elimination and the Thunder aim for its first Western Conference Finals bid since 2016, the Minnesota Timberwolves await the winner of this series after closing out the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Wednesay night.
Here is everything you need to know about this key Game 6 between these divisional foes.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 5-point favorites against the Denver Nuggets, and the total over/under is 214.5 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to win the hardest game in basketball: A close out contest on the road. Ball Arena should be juiced, the Nuggets have shown impressive resiliency all season and role players typically play better in the friendly confindes. The Thunder must do everything it can to keep the Nuggets role players uncomfortable and missing shots.
Nikola Jokic was a madman in the Paycom Center on Tuesday. He did everything possible to will the Nuggets to a Game 5 win and wrestle away control of this series from the Thunder. One where Jokic has had some forgettable nights. Expect the all-time great to be stellar in this contest, despite the Thunder's harassing defense. Oklahoma City will not only have to live with some of his deflating jumpers but also need their MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to be up to task to answer the call.
Oklahoma City has to be able to keep pace with Denver's shooting despite the hostile enviorment. These two teams have put up regrettable shooting performances all series but need to be prepared for the fight of an elimination game.
If the Thunder can land the first punch on Thursday, things can dicey for Denver with pressure mounting having lost two straight and running on fume due to a short handed rotation.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2) vs. Denver Nuggets (3-2)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic -– Knee: OUT
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
DaRon Holmes II –– Achilles: OUT
Hunter Tyson –– Ankle: OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 7:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Ball Arena - Denver, Co.
TV/RADIO:
TNT, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are seeking to close this series out in Denver during this key Game 6. This is a tall task for the youngest team in the NBA Playffs but a feat they would be wise to pull off to not allow one of the best to ever play the sport, Jokic, get a second crack at a comeback.
If needed, the Thunder and Nuggets will play on Sunday, May 18 inside the Paycom Center for Game 7 of this second-round bout. If the Thunder eliminate the Nuggets, Oklahoma City will play host to Minnesota on that same day to begin the Western Conference Finals.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.