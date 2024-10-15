OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Oct. 15
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their preseason slate after a four day lay off on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets. This will serve as a season preview of sorts if each side plays their regulars as these two teams will face off in Ball Arena on Oct. 24 to tip-off the regular season.
While it is not known who will play for either side, the Thunder have just one game under their belt with their regular rotations players all playing, while at most two games for some rotational pieces ahead of the regular season.
With just two games to go in exhibition play, you would imagine Oklahoma City wants to get a look at their new squad in this clash.
ODDS:
The Vegas odds makers have not put out a line or over/under for this contest against the Denver Nuggets, when one is available the preview will be updated.
What to Watch for:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to see rookie Ajay Mitchell return to the floor on Tuesday against the Nuggets after missing Thursday's preseason game against the New Zealand Breakers with an ankle sprain. Mitchell was a full participant at practice this weekend pointing toward a return to the floor.
The rookie guard has been eye-popping through two games, looking extremely comfortable on the floor with his quick decision making. The Thunder will likely lean on Mitchell by the second half if not earlier in this game and seeing how the youngster handles an opportunity will be big.
In a similar vein, rookie Dillon Jones has shown a lot more good than bad in his three preseason contests to this point, though his most impressive outing came against a non-NBA team. on Wednesday in Houston, Jones struggled with foul trouble in what should be an area the rookie can clean up.
While Jones has look good throughout exhibition play, the rookie has only played one game with the Thunder's traditional cast of characters, how he fits with them will decide how much run he gets in his first year.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) vs. Denver Nuggets (0-3)
INJURIES:
Due to the nature of preseason games, there is no official injury reports for these contests. Though, Mark Daigneault did say Ajay Mitchell (ankle) was a full participant in practice over the weekend and mentioned getting the regulars on the floor during this final week of exhibition tilts.
WHEN:
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 8:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Ball Arena - Denver, CO
FINAL WORD:
In what should be a sort of a dress rehearsal game for the Oklahoma City Thunder this is a chance to flex their muscles in the first half against a fellow Western Conference contender.
Up next, the OKC Thunder will wrap up their preseason slate in the Paycom Center against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday Oct. 17.
