OKC Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors: Game Preview, Keys to Game, Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Golden State Warriors fresh off two days rest. The Thunder were last in action on Sunday as they downed the Portland Trail Blazers. This brings the Thunder's record over the last ten games to 7-3.
Golden State trots in with a medicore record that has held true over its last ten contests. The Warriors are looking for a spark as they battle for play-in positioning in the Western Conference.
The Warriors are a desperate team and the Thunder have a 5.5 game cushion as the Western Conference No. 1 seed. To this point, the season series is split 1-1, with the Thunder's lone loss being the very game Chet Holmgren suffered a hip fracture.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 10-point favorites against the Golden State Warriors, and the total over/under is 228.5 points according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Oklahoma City has to stay disciplined on the perimeter with crisp rotations defensively. The only way the Warriors make up room in the margins to pull out a win is with the 3-point shooting of Steph Curry, Buddy Hield and their supporting cast. Without a hot night from that duo and overall from beyond the arc, the Thunder's talent advantage should take over.
Jalen Williams has to get going early and often. In the two teams last meeting in Golden State, the potential All-Star posted 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in just 16 minutes of action before leaving due to injury. The Santa Clara product poses a matchup nightmare for Golden State and that has to bare out again tonight.
Similarly, Isaiah Hartenstein was too much to handle for Golden State's front court. In 31 minutes, the seven-footer posted 14 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. That is not to mention the hockey and potential assists that do not show up in the stat sheet. Hartenstein was able to keep the offense in a groove throughout the game.
If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an MVP performance on top of these advantages? Put the kids to bed. The last time out, the superstar posted 35 points to go with nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and two blocks.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (37-8) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-23)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Lu Dort (Knee) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Facial Fracture) Available
The Golden State Warriors are on the second night of a back to back after taking on the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. This injury report is a reflection of that Jazz game. A fresh injury report will be issued later this afternoon by Golden State.
Golden State Warriors
- Steph Curry (Knee) OUT
- Draymond Green (Calf) OUT
- Jonathan Kuminga (Ankle) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
TV/RADIO:
ESPN, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the rest advantage over the Golden State Warriors as well as a matchup advantage. After what Jalen Williams did to the Warriors in the Chase Center before being hurt, how Hartenstein matchups up with their front court rotation and the built-in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander advantage it should be another win for Oklahoma City.
Up next, the Thunder get two more days off before hosting the Sacramento Kings on Saturday in the Paycom Center.
