OKC Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-0 to this point on their four game road trip. The Thunder have already earned wins over the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. The Houston Rockets, who come in riding two game winning streak including an 8-2 record in its last ten games, are the only foe left in the way of a perfect trip for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City is still nursing plenty of injuries and will take on the no. 2 team in the West who are fully healthy.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 1.5-point favorites against the Houston Rockets, and the total over/under is 220.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Isaiah Hartenstein has yet to lose a game while in the Thunder lineup and has yet to fallen short of a double-double through his first four games. Averaging 14 points and as many rebounds, the Thunder will need another big night from their newly acquired big man to get the job done on the road.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has looked every bit the MVP this week posting massive scoring nights to secure a perfect road swing to date. The Thunder superstar should be able to out duel the Houston Rockets.
Jalen Williams has been elite on both ends during the month of November. In Houston, he will need to do the same flustering the Rockets drivers and pouring on the points for a Thunder offense that can get stagnate at times.
Oklahoma City needs a big night from anyone past those three players. No matter if it is a hot night from Lu Dort beyond the arc, an all-around offensive impact from Cason Wallace, or a vintage Isaiah Joe game something has to give from the team's role playes.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (15-4) vs. Houston Rockets (14-6)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
Houston Rockets
- N'Faly Donte (G League) OUT
- Nate Williams (G League) OUT
- Jack McVeigh (G League) Questionable
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Toyota Center - Houston, TX
FINAL WORD:
Up next, the OKC Thunder will take on the Utah Jazz on Tuesday inside the Paycom Center. This contest will determine if the Thunder can make the knckout stage of the NBA Cup tournament.
