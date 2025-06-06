Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 1 Starters, Thunder Tweak Lineup

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is set to tip-off as each team announced its starting lineup.

Mar 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) moves to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) moves to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
This begins a best-of-7 bout for a championship, each team seeking its first NBA Title in team history.

With two of the best bench bosses in the NBA facing off, the 2025 NBA Finals should be defined by the chess-match on the sidelines. With adjustments aplenty.

To this point in the NBA Playoffs, Mark Daigneault has tossed out the same starting five in each game, a double-big lineup that included both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein flanked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Lu Dort.

In Minnesota, that lineup became the first five in name only, as the minute workload shifted to a single-big look with Holmgren manning the middle alongside an additional defensive-ace or two such as Cason Wallace and/or Alex Caruso.

Ahead of Game 1, many have speculated what the Thunder would do when it comes to its starting lineup as well as its most used unit. Just before tip-off we got our answer.

NBA Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder starting lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, G/F

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

Tyrese Haliburton, G

Andrew Nembhard, G

Aaron Nesmith, F

Pascal Siakam, F

Myles Turner, C

This is the expected starting lineup for this game, as the opening act of a seven game series is commonly referred to as a feel it out game, especially by the Thunder head coach.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of these Finals on Sunday night.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete NBA Finals coverage.

Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

