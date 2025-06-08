OKC Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 2 Live Updates
On Thursday, the Pacers stunned the Thunder with a Tyrese Haliburton walk-off, coming from down 15 to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Tonight, Oklahoma City will look to retaliate with a Game 2 victory.
The Thunder made a lineup change on Thursday, and went without either big man in Chet Holmgren or Isaiah Hartenstein down the stretch. Tonight, they'll need to assert their own will onto Indiana and force the Pacers into more uncomfortable situations.
OKC were massive favorites to win Game 1, and are even moreso to win the second edition. They're still favored in the series, but will have to avoid going down, 0-2, as it heads to Indiana for Games 3 and 4.
Here are live updates for Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals:
Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT
