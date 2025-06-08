Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 2 Live Updates

Lives scores and updates for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between Oklahoma City and Indiana.

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
On Thursday, the Pacers stunned the Thunder with a Tyrese Haliburton walk-off, coming from down 15 to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Tonight, Oklahoma City will look to retaliate with a Game 2 victory.

The Thunder made a lineup change on Thursday, and went without either big man in Chet Holmgren or Isaiah Hartenstein down the stretch. Tonight, they'll need to assert their own will onto Indiana and force the Pacers into more uncomfortable situations.

OKC were massive favorites to win Game 1, and are even moreso to win the second edition. They're still favored in the series, but will have to avoid going down, 0-2, as it heads to Indiana for Games 3 and 4.

Here are live updates for Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals:

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT

First Quarter:

Second Quarter:

Third Quarter:

Fourth Quarter:

Published
Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.

