OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 3 Injury Report Update
The Oklahoma City Thunder are battling the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, with the series tied at a game each, the best-of-7 set shifts to Indiana as Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be rocking having not hosted an NBA Finals tilt since 2000.
Each side has released its Game 3 Injury Report with key updates from Indiana on bumps and bruises they have suffered.
Superstar Tyrese Haliburton was spotted limping following Game 2s loss in Oklahoma City, but Rick Carlisle and Haliburton each addressed the situation at Tuesday's practice.
"At this time of year, I don't know if anybody's feeling perfect, [Media Member]. How do you feel? You feel all right? [Tyrese Haliburton] practiced. He went through everything. I know he has some discomfort. He feels it. But each day it's getting better. I don't think you're going to hear him making a big deal out of it," Carlisle said. "This is the time of year where it just doesn't get any better than this. The atmosphere, the interest, the opportunity, coming back and being at home, I mean, there's just so much to be excited about. We've got a couple guys that are slightly under the weather; I don't think anything is going to keep these guys from playing in the game."
The Oklahoma City Thunder have made life hard on him, in the midst of this series not allowing him to even get shots up through the first two games.
"Yeah, I'm fine. Really just a lower leg thing. I'll leave it at that. I don't think there's anything more to elaborate. I feel fine and I'll be ready to go for Game 3," Haliburton said simply.
On a similar note, Carlisle detailed that youngster Jarace Walker is far away from suiting up for his NBA Finals debut and he still remains out for Game 3 of the series.
The Thunder have been lucky with a bill of clean health in the NBA postseason to date. Oklahoma City only tabs Nikola Topic as out.
Game 3 NBA Finals Injury report
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT
Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals with Game 3 being a key swing in the series but each team has struggled in Game 3s to date. Something has to give before these teams get back together in Game 4 on Friday in the same venue.
For this point in the season, both teams are as healthy as possible.