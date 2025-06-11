OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 3 Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the first game in Indiana this NBA Finals. The Thunder and Pacers are tied up at 1-1 in this series, the pivotal Game 3 has a chance to swing the series.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 5-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers, and the total over/under is 228 points according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have struggled to shoot the ball at a high clip consistently throughout the NBA Playoffs especially on the road. If the Thunder can stroke the 3-ball at a high clip in Game 3, it would go a long way in getting a win.
Jalen Williams is due for a massive showing in this NBA Finals. The Thunder could use his scoring uptick in a big way in Game 3.
If OKC can continue to hinder the Pacers from getting into the painted area, it forces Indiana to work even harder to find high quality triples and without them getting into a groove the home court advantage aspect can be equalized.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-1)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT
Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 7:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
TV/RADIO:
ABC, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals with the series tied at 1-1, the Thunder and Pacers have each struggled in Game 3 this postseason. Though, they have had their fair share of 2-0 leads which can lead to complacency.
Oklahoma City and Indiana will each battle for control of this series with a swing game 3 in downtown Indianapolis.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.