OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 5 NBA Finals Starting Lineup
The NBA Finals have reached a breaking point, Game 5 of these 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will put one team in complete control of its destiny in an attempt to clinch the first championship in club history.
It was a wild road to get here. The Indiana Pacers stole Game 1 of this best-of-7 set in the Paycom Center before the Oklahoma City Thunder returned the favor in Game 4 inside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Thunder and Pacers are competing for the crown in what is now a best-of-3 series with two of the possible three games taking place in Bricktown. The winner of Game 5 should go on to capture its first NBA Title.
Throughout this series, the Oklahoma City Thunder have shuffled their starting five a couple of times through four games. Going away from the double-big lineup in Games 1-3 of the series before returning to the look in Game 4.
No one knew what to expect as Mark Daigneault released his starters 30 minutes before tip-off. On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers first five seemed set in stone.
Starting Lineups Game 5 of NBA Finals
Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
Lu Dort, G
Jalen Williams, F
Chet Holmgren, F/C
Isaiah Hartenstein, C
Indiana Starting Lineup
Tyrese Haliburton, G
Andrew Nembhard, G
Aaron Nesmith, F
Pascal Siakam, F
Myles Turner, F
Up next, the series shifts back to Indiana as Game 6 instead of Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be a spot for one of these two teams to stake its claim to a title and the other being forced to stave off elimination in an attempt to force a Game 7 on Sunday inside the Paycom Center.