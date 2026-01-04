Three Players Questionable for OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off against the Phoenix Suns tonight, looking to grab a fifth-straight win.

OKC saw its worst stretch of play in several seasons just weeks ago, suffering four losses in a six-game stretch, three of which came against a budding rival in San Antonio. They were dropped to No. 2 on most power rankings, and were thought of to have been "figured out" by at least one of the West titans.

Now, OKC has quickly course-corrected, and are again looking like a two-way juggernaut. They've beaten the 76ers, Hawks, Trail Blazers and Warriors in blowout fashion, fueled by energetic defense and an offense that seems to be improving by the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has continued to provide MVP output, Chet Holmgren has looked a two-way force lately, and Jalen Williams continues to work his way back from a wrist injury.

Tonight's bout against Phoenix will offer a tough test, and the Suns have overachieved relative to preseason expectations, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Suns ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Ousmane Dieng — Out: Right calf strain

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain

Isaiah Joe — Questionable: Left knee soreness

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Cason Wallace — Questionable: Right knee soreness

Jaylin Williams — Out: Right heel bursitis

Phoenix Suns injuries:

Grayson Allen — Questionable: Right knee management

Jordan Goodwin — Available: Jaw sprain

Jalen Green — Out: Right hamstring sprain

The Thunder continue to deal with injuries to several rotational-level players. Starter center Isaiah Hartenstein remains out with a right soleus strain, which has seen him miss several games in the last month, forcing Holmgren into the five-spot.

OKC has two questionable designations in Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe, who are dealing with right and left knee soreness, respectively. Wallace ranks No. 2 in the league in steals per game at 2.1, and Joe has been one of the top shooters on the Thunder roster.

Oklahoma City will also be without 2022 draftees in Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams, who have missed a handful of games through December and January.

The Suns are the healthier of the two teams, with only star guard Jalen Green out, and Grayson Allen questionable.

The Thunder and Suns tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Phoenix, AZ.