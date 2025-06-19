OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 6 NBA Finals Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder have never been this close to a title. The Larry O'Brien will be in attendance tonight with Adam Silver prepared to dish the trophy to the Thunder inside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse following Game 6 if the OKC Thunder can parlay this 3-2 series lead to a 4-2 finale.
Oklahoma City is on a two game winning streak in these Finals, the first time that Indiana has dropped two straight games all postseason.
The Thunder have been able to turn up the defensive intensity for the last five quarters of basketball and it has them on the cusp of a championship.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 6.5-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers, and the total over/under is 231.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in store for the hardest game they will ever play, according to veteran Alex Caruso. A championship close-out contest on the road. The Thunder have to bring their own urgency, desperation and intensity, fueling an incredible defensive showing to stifle what should be a better Pacers' offensive attack as role players perform better at home.
With the games only growing in importance, Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and All-Star Jalen Williams have to turn in stellar offensive performances to help guide a Thunder unit that can stall on the road at times this postseason.
The Thunder need to be competitive from beyond the arc, the Pacers have been a lights-out shooting team from distance this postseason made even better at home while the Thunder rank 13th of 16 playoff teams which labors on the road from 3-point land. If Oklahoma City can be within a few makes from the 3-point line then the team would have a great chance of winning this Game 6.
Oklahoma City needs to be able to lean on Alex Caruso as a veteran swingman who has championship experience and can be a tone setter on both ends to show the youngsters how to get the job done in this environment.
The Thunder need to find a way to withstand the first punch from Indiana. At home, the crowd will be juiced and regardless of Tyrese Haliburton's health level, he will be best early in the game if he plays. Oklahoma City will likely have to limit the damage early before turning the tide of this game in the second half.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-3)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Tyrese Haliburton –– Calf Strain: Questionable
Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT
Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT
WHEN:
Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
TV/RADIO:
ABC, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to secure its first NBA Championship in team history on Thursday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers. If the OKC Thunder can take down the Pacers, the parade will be planned. If the Pacers pull off an upset, the Thunder will tango with Indiana in the Paycom Center on Sunday to decide the title.
