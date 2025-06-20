OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 6 NBA Finals Starting Lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are getting together in the 2025 NBA Finals. The Thunder are attempting to win the hardest game in basketball, a closeout game on the road with a championship on the line. This would be the first title for either squad as the Pacers attempt to stave off elimination.
Oklahoma City needs to figure out a way to recreate the same desperation and urgency that Indiana will bring to the table with its season on the line. This has the chance to be a monumental day in Bricktown if the Thunder can close out this title.
The Thunder have went back to its traditional starting five the last two games, to the tune of a 2-0 record, with Isaiah Hartenstein rejoining the core four in place of Cason Wallace. The expectation ahead of the starting lineups being announced is for that trend to continue as Wallace has caught his groove off the pine.
Indiana had bigger questions. Tyrese Haliburton is still tabbed as questionable leading into this contest with a calf strain that he has been dealing with this series, which started off as a "lower leg" injury following Game 2.
The Pacers star is desperate to play but had to test it out pregame to get the ultimate decision from the squad.
As the starting lineups were announced before tip-off, we found out that Haliburton is go to go with no pregame minute restriction according to Pacers bench boss Rick Carlisle.
NBA Finals Game 6 Starting Lineup
Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
Lu Dort, G
Jalen Williams, F
Chet Holmgren, F
Isaiah Hartenstein, C
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton, G
Andrew Nembhard, G
Aaron Nesmith, F
Pascal Siakam, F
Myles Turner, C
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will either begin planning a parade to celebrate its first ever championship or preparing for a Game 7 in the Paycom Center on Sunday with the title to be decided then.