OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 7 NBA Finals Preview
History has its eyes on Oklahoma City. The 20th Game 7 in NBA history will take place in Bricktown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers as the 2025 NBA Finals need to go the distance to decide a champion. This is the first Game 7 in the Finals since 2016. A game where legends are born, legacies are written and Larry O'Brien's are won.
These two teams will never feel the pressure of Sunday night again. No matter how their careers unfold, it is unlikely to play in another Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The desperation, urgency, ebbs and flows are unmatched. 48 minutes, one winner, one loser. immortality on the line.
"I love pressure. As you go on in your competitive life in sport, what you learn is that these moments are rare, and trying to duplicate this kind of situation is something that you look to do in everyday life. It's not easy to do that. It's not easy to do that," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Saturday.
This is an opportunity that only comes around once in a blue moon, a privilege to be part of in any capacity.
"It's a privilege. It's a privilege for everybody who gets to participate. It's an unbelievable thing and an unbelievable experience. Both teams have earned the opportunity to experience that," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. "We're going to enjoy it. We're going to throw our best punch. Go out there and be who we are. But it's a privilege to play in a Game 7 in the NBA Finals. No one is skipping that in this whole thing. But once the ball goes up in the air, the game is still going to come down to the same things and we have to be able to focus on that, despite the fact that we are grateful for the opportunity."
This game not only has a championship on the line, which rightfully or wrongfully is a massive determining factor of how NBA society views teams and players but a Finals MVP that lacks a clear cut winner on both sides entering the decisive game.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 7-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers, and the total over/under is 214.5 points according to Fanduel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has to produce a massive outing. This is the burden to bear for a league MVP and head of the snake on a 68-win title hopeful. The Pacers have done a great job throwing many different looks at him this series, including a hint of zone defense at the end of Game 6. The pick-up points have shifted, the physicality palpable and production a swinging pendulum. Game 7 is no time for a dud; it has to be the superstar's best game of the series.
A lot of responsibility is thrown on third-year man Jalen Williams. The All-Star, perhaps unfairly, is tasked with capturing the Thunder its first championship in club history at this stage of his career. This series has been a good one for the swingman, but the difference in good and great is what happens in this final game. For Williams to put up a big game, there would be a real case for a Finals MVP bid. Williams must continue to be an NBA anomaly with uncommon maturity.
Oklahoma City needs another war-story like game from an unexpected role player to be champions. June 22 has to be a date that an Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace or Alex Caruso looks back on fondly, sharing a connection with a fanbase for delivering its first championship with a stellar outing.
Along those same lines, the OKC Thunder have to shoot the ball better at home. That has been a trend all season that has more than seeped into the postseason and has to hold true tonight to earn Oklahoma City a win.
The Thunder have to win the turnover battle, without the ability to get out and run its boggled down half-court offense will doom them in a title quest and put the finishing touches on a storybook season for the Indiana Pacers.
OKC has to try to exploit Tyrese Haliburton on a switch in those half-court chances, testing out that calf and forcing him to be the point of attack defender on Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander, living with the results while being ready for an Indiana double-team that leads to high-quality shots for above mentioned role players.
Caruso has to win the battle against TJ McConnell if the Hoosier state hooper continues to out produce the Thunder's blue collar cager than the Thunder will be fighting an uphill battle in an attempt to close out the NBA Finals.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) vs. Indiana Pacers (3-3)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Tyrese Haliburton –– Calf: Questionable
Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT
Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT
WHEN:
Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
ABC, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals, neither team has gotten this close to a championship as they each seek its first Larry O'Brien trophy. The Thunder hope to avoid being part of one of the biggest upsets in NBA history. It all comes down to this 48 minute contest.
The Thunder and Pacers will likely never be in this spot again, a Game 7 in the NBA Finals which is only happening for the 20th time in league history.
After tonight, one side focuses on a parade while the other prepares for Wednesday's NBA Draft in hopes of continuing to build out a championship roster.
