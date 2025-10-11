OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their preseason slate, this time matching up with the Indiana Pacers for the first time since their Finals win.
They’ve played three games already, beating up on the Hornets twice with a loss to the Mavericks in Fort Worth in the middle.
OKC finally rolled out most of its championship core in their latest bout with Charlotte, letting loose Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso on Thursday evening.
Even better, they continued to look like one of the best groups in the world, with SGA adding an easy 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting, Caruso coming in just behind with 11, and the rest of the team’s win-now core fitting in where they could.
Now, Oklahoma City looks to a bout versus the Pacers to continue revving up ahead of another important regular season. They’ve finished as the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed two years in a row, and will certainly be looking to do so again having locked up their star trio for the foreseeable future.
Here’s where the injury report stands for both teams:
OKC Thunder Injuries:
Thomas Sorber — Out: ACL tear
Kenrich Williams — Out: Knee scope
Jalen Williams — Out: Wrist surgery
Nikola Topic — Out: Testicular procedure
Indiana Pacers Injuries:
Tyrese Haliburton — Out: Achilles
Kam Jones — Out: Back
TJ McConnell — Out: Hamstring
Ben Sheppard — Out: Undisclosed
OKC is already dealing with a myriad of injuries both small and large.
Nikola Topic is the most recent addition, undergoing a testicular procedure following the team’s first preseason game. He’s slated to be back in a matter of weeks, but is likely to miss the beginning of the regular season. Kenrich Williams will do the same due to an arthroscopic knee scope.
Jalen Williams is the biggest question mark for the Thunder presently, as he’s yet to work his way back from the wrist injury suffered in last year’s postseason. He’s been seen working out left-handed, and there’s not yet a timetable for his exact return.
Rookie Thomas Sorber will miss the 2025-26 season in its entirety due to an ACL tear suffered in an offseason workout.
Indiana has been no stranger to injuries either.
Superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss extended time due to the Achilles injury he suffered in Game 7 of the Finals. Along with him is a trio of contributors in Sheppard, McConnell and Jones that will all miss Saturday’s bout.
The Thunder and Pacers tip off at 6 p.m. CT tonight.