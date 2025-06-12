Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals as the Thunder hope to navigate through the first two road games of this series. The two sides have announced the starting lineup.

Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals, the Thunder have to hope to earn a split in a hostile road environment starting with Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Through the first two games in the NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder have made shocking moves in the starting lineup deploying Cason Wallace in place of Isaiah Hartenstein, going away from the double-big lineups for the first time since the NBA postseason began.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to take control of this series be securing at least a sweep in Indiana with a win tonight. That would allow the Thunder to head back to Oklahoma City with at least a tied series and a best-of-3 set with two games at home.

No matter who wins tonight, it would buck a trend of bad Game 3 performances for these two squads throughout this NBA postseason.

Ahead of this important tilt, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers have released its starting lineup for Game 3.

NBA Starting Lineup Game 3

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, F

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

Tyrese Haliburton, G

Andrew Nembhard, G

Aaron Nesmith, F

Pascal Siakam, F

Myles Turner, C

This is going to be a fun battle between these two squads who each are fighting to gain any sort of control of this back-and-forth series to date. The Thunder can hope to gain a win on the road and get its second Game 3 win of this postseason.

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

