OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals, the Thunder have to hope to earn a split in a hostile road environment starting with Game 3 on Wednesday night.
Through the first two games in the NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder have made shocking moves in the starting lineup deploying Cason Wallace in place of Isaiah Hartenstein, going away from the double-big lineups for the first time since the NBA postseason began.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to take control of this series be securing at least a sweep in Indiana with a win tonight. That would allow the Thunder to head back to Oklahoma City with at least a tied series and a best-of-3 set with two games at home.
No matter who wins tonight, it would buck a trend of bad Game 3 performances for these two squads throughout this NBA postseason.
Ahead of this important tilt, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers have released its starting lineup for Game 3.
NBA Starting Lineup Game 3
Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
Cason Wallace, G
Lu Dort, F
Jalen Williams, F
Chet Holmgren, C
Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup
Tyrese Haliburton, G
Andrew Nembhard, G
Aaron Nesmith, F
Pascal Siakam, F
Myles Turner, C
This is going to be a fun battle between these two squads who each are fighting to gain any sort of control of this back-and-forth series to date. The Thunder can hope to gain a win on the road and get its second Game 3 win of this postseason.