OKC Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers: Game Preview, Betting Line, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder have started 5-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 NBA season, a campaign that ended with a trip to the NBA Finals in Bricktown. On the second night of a back to back, the Thunder will try to keep this lopsided win streak alive against the L.A. Clippers.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 6-point favorites to/against the Los Angeles Clippers, and the total over/under is 220 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder got off to a horrendous start from beyond the arc this season, with 3-point percentages that rived that of the Polk administration, the Thunder have gotten into a groove since their first two contest. In the last three games for the Thunder, Oklahoma City is shooting 40 percent from distance a trend that must continue on the second night of a back to back.
However, that will be a tough feat to pull off, the Thunder will not only be without their legs playing their third game in four nights, but shooting in a brand new arena that no one on the roster has ever shot in before with new sight-lines which can throw shooters and without a full shoot around to combat this disadvantage.
A key for the Thunder in this game will be to harras James Harden in the pick and roll, the turnover prone guard will cough up possessions that Oklahoma City must capitalize on to remain unbeaten.
Chet Holmgren has to remain out of foul trouble when defending those Harden pick and rolls with Clippers big man Ivica Zubac. While Ousmane Dieng has impressed as the Thunder's lone big man off the pine behind Holmgren, this will be a challenging matchup for the smaller defenders.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (5-0) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-3)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
On the second night of a back to back, the Thunder will not release and injury report until Saturday afternoon, though, here is their injury report from Portland.
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
- Adam Flagler (G League) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
Los Angeles Clippers
- Mo Bomba (Knee) OUT
- Kawhi Leonard (Knee) OUT
- PJ Tucker (Not with the team) OUT
- Cam Christie (G League) OUT
- Trentyn Flowers (G League) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 9:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Intuit Dome - Los Angeles, LA
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Orlando Magic inside the Paycom Center on Monday, the Magic have already ruled out Paolo Banchero for that contest with an abdomen injury. This contest with the Clippers wraps up Oklahoma City's second three game in four night stretch in the NBA season.
